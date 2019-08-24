Bogura road mishap kills army personnel

BOGURA, Aug 24, 2019 (BSS) – An army personnel was killed and six others injured when a passenger bus skidded off the road at Rahbal area of Shibgonj upazila on Rangpur-Bogura highway here today.

In-charge of Gobindagonj highway police Abdul Kader Zilani said the bus was bound to Rangpur from Laxmipur district and met the accident at about 7.30 am as the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Sergeant of Bangladesh Amy Abdul Aziz, who hailed from Laxmipur and was posted in Bandaban, died on the spot. He was going to Syedpur cantonment from Laxmipur.

The bus is now under police custody. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in local hospitals.