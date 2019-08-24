Brazil’s Bolsonaro authorizes army to help fight Amazon fires

PORTO VELHO, Brazil, Aug 24, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – President Jair Bolsonaro on

Friday authorized the deployment of Brazil’s armed forces to help combat

fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, as a growing global outcry over the

blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal.

Plumes of thick smoke rose into the sky above dense forest in the

northwestern state of Rondonia, where bright orange flames from various fires

were visible for kilometers (miles), an AFP photographer reported.

“It’s not normal and it’s like this because of the smoke from the fires,”

said a hotel employee in the state capital Porto Velho, which was covered by

a layer of smoke as fires burned near the city.

The fires in the world’s largest rainforest have sparked street protests

around the planet and ignited a war of words between Bolsonaro and his French

counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who has described the wildfires as an

“international crisis” and vowed to block a trade agreement between the

European Union and South American countries.

The latest official figures show 76,720 forest fires were recorded in

Brazil so far this year — the highest number for any year since 2013 —

which experts blame on accelerating deforestation as land is cleared during

the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing.

More than half are in the Amazon.

Around 700 new fires were ignited between Wednesday and Thursday, according

to the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), fueling air

contamination in cities including Sao Paulo, where thick smog turned day into

night on Monday.

After a late-night crisis meeting with members of his cabinet, Bolsonaro on

Friday issued a decree permitting the deployment of armed forces to help

extinguish fires and crack down on criminal activities in the region.

Bolsonaro’s decision came as demonstrations are held around the world over

the fires in the Amazon forest, a region considered the “lungs of the planet”

and seen as crucial to keeping climate change in check.

Several thousand protesters marched in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, amid

growing European pressure as well as offers to help put out the fires from US

President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In an escalating public row over the blazes, Macron on Friday accused

Bolsonaro of lying to him on Brazil’s stance on climate change.

France will now block a trade deal between the European Union and the South

American trade bloc Mercosur, which includes Brazil, a French presidential

official said.

Ireland also threatened to block the deal, and Finland said it would

propose to EU countries that they stop importing Brazilian beef.

Bolsonaro insisted that the fires should not be used as an excuse to punish

Brazil.

“There are forest fires all over the world, and this cannot be used as a

pretext for possible international sanctions,” Bolsonaro said in brief

remarks on television Friday evening.

Macron had tweeted Thursday that the fires burning in the Amazon amount to

an international crisis and should be discussed as a top priority when the G7

countries meet this weekend in France.

Bolsonaro then blasted Macron as having a “colonialist mentality.”

Environmental specialists say the fires have accompanied a rapid rate of

deforestation in the Amazon region, which in July quadrupled compared to the

same month in 2018, according to INPE data, which Bolsonaro previously

described as lies and prompted the sacking of the agency’s head.

Bolsonaro instead attributes the blazes to increased drought, and accuses

environmental groups and NGOs of whipping up an “environmental psychosis” to

harm Brazil’s economic interests.

Earlier in the week, Bolsonaro accused NGOs of starting the fires.

Brazil’s powerful agriculture sector — a key supporter of Bolsonaro — has

expressed concerns over the president’s rhetoric, fearing a boycott of their

products in key markets.

Thomaz Favaro of Control Risks consultancy, told AFP Bolsonaro’s comments

were “raising the risks of sanctions and retaliation, including against the

EU-Mercosur deal.”

“Brazil has gone from being a global model of forest conservation to an

international pariah,” Robert Muggah, research director at the Igarape

Institute, a think tank in Rio de Janeiro, told AFP.

Bolsonaro had given “ammunition” to countries opposed to the EU-Mercosur

deal, said Oliver Stuenkel, professor of international relations at Getulio

Vargas Foundation.

The mayor of Manaus, Brazil’s largest city in the Amazon, told reporters

Friday the rainforest was “fundamental for the world.”

“The entire world demands sensible, intelligent, appropriate governance for

the Amazon at the risk of regrettable consequences for our country,” Arthur

Virgilio Neto said on the sidelines of a UN climate change workshop in the

northeastern city of Salvador.

Legendary tribal chief Raoni also called for international help to

extinguish the fires.

Neighboring Paraguay and Bolivia are also battling separate wildfires that

have devastated large areas of their rainforests.

The Bolivian government on Friday took delivery of a “supertanker” aircraft

to help extinguish fires that have destroyed around 7,770 square kilometers

(3,000 square miles) of the eastern province of Santa Cruz for the past

month.