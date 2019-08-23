President mourns death of NAP President Prof Muzaffar Ahmed

DHAKA, Aug 23, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today mourned the death of Professor Muzaffar Ahmed, president of Bangladesh National Awami Party (NAP).

In a condolence message, the head of the state expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the veteran politician.

He recalled the contribution of Prof Ahmed to different democratic and progressive movements, including Language Movement and War of Liberation, with due respect.

“People will remember his contribution to different democratic movements for long”, the President mentioned.

At his death, the country has lost a veteran politician and it is indeed an irreparable loss to country’s political arena, Abdul Hamid added.

President Hamid prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Professor Muzaffar Ahmed breathed his last around 8:00 tonight at a private hospital here. He was 97.