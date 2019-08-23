2 killed in Ctg road mishap

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 23, 2019(BSS) – Two persons were killed in a road accident in the city today.

The victims were identified as Suman, 22, hailed from Kuaish area and Mohammad Anis, 23, hailed from Battery goli area in the city.

At least two people received injury when a CNG run three-wheeler collided headed on with a tractor at city’s Kaptai Rastarmatha under Chandgaon thana at 10 am today.

Locals brought them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where the attending doctors declared them dead after admission.

A case was filed in this connection.