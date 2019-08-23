Israeli farmer remixes ancient scents near Dead Sea

ALMOG, Palestinian Territories, Aug 23, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – At his farm near

the Dead Sea in occupied Palestinian territory, Israeli Guy Erlich remixes

blends of perfume and incense that he believes were used by royalty in the

biblical era.

He claims to have re-created a scent that Cleopatra may have dabbed on her

skin and oils that anointed ancient Jewish kings.

With a passion for ancient plants, Erlich set out in 2008 to try to grow

them himself to turn into fragrances and other products, on a small hill in

the West Bank, near the Israeli settlement of Almog.

He now cultivates around 60 biblical plants, from which he creates creams,

perfumes, soap and honey, and attracts tourists who come to learn about the

rare plants and take in their scents.

Erlich, 48, dreams of bringing back into widespread circulation the balm of

Gilead, used medicinally during the ancient Roman era and referenced in the

Bible.

He’s even named his farm after it.

The balm is thought to have been used by the ancient Greek physician,

Galen, to heal infections and wounds, he says.

He mentions Jewish teachings from the Talmud and Christian sources that

name it.

A farmer before making a job out of his fascination for biblical

agriculture — some of which has long disappeared — Erlich says he has read

everything he can find on the subject.

Elaine Solowey, a desert agriculture specialist at Israel’s Arava Institute

for Environmental Studies, helped him to identify some of his plants.

Speaking to AFP, she said that she could not say for sure if Erlich’s

plants were those found in biblical times since more research was necessary.

“The species produced by Mr Erlich are probably those cultivated in the

region during antiquity, but we can’t be certain,” Solowey said.

“Many plant species mentioned in the Bible have disappeared and it is vital

that we figure out how to study the subject,” she said, adding that more

funding was needed.

– Farming frankincense –

Erlich makes honey with the flowers of Boswellia trees that yield

frankincense — one of the offerings to the baby Jesus in the Bible’s New

Testament.

The trees grow in places like Somalia, Yemen, Ethiopia and Oman but Erlich

has planted them at his Balm of Gilead Farm.

For now, the small leafed species takes up only a limited part of his farm,

but the honey he produces sells at a premium price: $1,000 (900 euros) per

kilogram.

The farm is currently quite spartan and he hopes in time to be able to

develop his tourist centre, a simple, wooden structure that shields visitors

from the sun next to his fields.

Wearing boots and a large hat, he explains to visitors the story behind

each plant and its name.

– Boycott deters investors –

Erlich is seeking to attract investors but says it is difficult since his

farm is in occupied territory.

For Palestinians, his work has more than a whiff of controversy, given the

location of the farm.

Abdallah Abu Rahma, a Palestinian Authority official who monitors Israeli

settlements, was unequivocal when asked about the project.

“Everything produced in the settlements is illegal,” he said. “That’s why

we call for a boycott of such products.”

Settlement expansion has accelerated under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin

Netanyahu, a policy that detractors say reduces the chances of a two-state

solution to the Jewish nation’s conflict with the Palestinians.

But Erlich is undeterred.

Noting the ancient Egyptians’ use of fragrances and the possibility that

several of the plants he grows were used at that time, he advertises his

perfume as a type used by Cleopatra.

“Offer your wife Cleopatra’s perfume, the fragrances of antiquity, the

scents of Rome,” he tells visitors.

– Biblical-era Temples –

Erlich also claims to have re-created fragrances used at the time of the

two biblical-era Jewish temples, the first destroyed by the Babylonians in

587 BC and the second by the Romans in 70 AD.

“On your right hand, you have the scent of the first temple, on the left

hand the second temple, and if you rub them against each other, you will

smell the incense that will be burned in the third temple,” Erlich said.

According to Jewish tradition, the third temple will be built when the

Messiah comes.

Erlich sells his products from his farm.

He has so far sold four kilos (8.8 pounds) of his frankincense honey in 30-

gram (one-ounce) bottles and hopes to increase production.

Visitors can also buy a five-millilitre (0.2 ounce) bottle of fragrance for

100 shekels ($29, 26 euros).

“These products have a history, a specificity,” he said. “They are unique.”