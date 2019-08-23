10 differently able females get job, seeing new life

RAJSHAHI, Aug 23, 2019 (BSS) – Some 10 differently abled females are

dreaming of new happy life as they are getting job in a textile factory after

being provided proper training on technical sides by a government

organistation.

The females namely Maya Sultana, 18, Asma Khatun, 20, Nasrin Khatun, 24,

Tara Begum, 25, Salma Akhter, 21, Tania Parveen, 25, Aloki Khatun, 24, Lota

Akhter, 26, Jahanara Begum, 27, and Hazera Khatun, 22, are now residing in

Safe Home being operated by Department of Social Services (DSS) in Rajshahi

city.

The Safe Home authority also spearheaded them training on sewing and

tailoring at UCEP Bangladesh here.

After successful completion of their training, Textile Division of Square

Group provided job to them through proper selection process.

Safe Home Deputy Superintendent Laizu Razzaque informed a meeting arranged

for giving farewell to the women at the safe home conference hall here

yesterday afternoon.

DSS Deputy Director Rashedul Kabir and Trainer of UCEP Bangladesh Rouful

Islam also spoke on the occasion.

In the preliminary stage, each of the females will get Taka 6,000 as

monthly salary with housing and food facilities at Kanchpur factory of Square

in Narayangonj.

On successful completion of the probationary stage, their salary will be

doubled, added Laizu Razzaque, who, by herself, will take the females to

their new working place tomorrow.