10 differently able females get job, seeing new life

RAJSHAHI, Aug 23, 2019 (BSS) – Some 10 differently abled females are
dreaming of new happy life as they are getting job in a textile factory after
being provided proper training on technical sides by a government
organistation.
The females namely Maya Sultana, 18, Asma Khatun, 20, Nasrin Khatun, 24,
Tara Begum, 25, Salma Akhter, 21, Tania Parveen, 25, Aloki Khatun, 24, Lota
Akhter, 26, Jahanara Begum, 27, and Hazera Khatun, 22, are now residing in
Safe Home being operated by Department of Social Services (DSS) in Rajshahi
city.
The Safe Home authority also spearheaded them training on sewing and
tailoring at UCEP Bangladesh here.
After successful completion of their training, Textile Division of Square
Group provided job to them through proper selection process.
Safe Home Deputy Superintendent Laizu Razzaque informed a meeting arranged
for giving farewell to the women at the safe home conference hall here
yesterday afternoon.
DSS Deputy Director Rashedul Kabir and Trainer of UCEP Bangladesh Rouful
Islam also spoke on the occasion.
In the preliminary stage, each of the females will get Taka 6,000 as
monthly salary with housing and food facilities at Kanchpur factory of Square
in Narayangonj.
On successful completion of the probationary stage, their salary will be
doubled, added Laizu Razzaque, who, by herself, will take the females to
their new working place tomorrow.