Bangabandhu aviation university in Lalmonirhat soon: Nuruzzaman

LALMONIRHAT, Aug 22, 2019 (BSS) – Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, MP, today said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) will be established at Lalmonirhat Airport soon.

“Besides, the government will start civil aviation flights from Lalmonirhat Airport this year,” Nuruzzaman told local journalists after visiting Lalmonirhat Airport and attending a meeting held at its conference room here.

The minister led a high-powered delegation while visiting Lalmonirhat Airport to set up the university as per decision taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“The BSMRAAU will be established at Lalmonirhat Airport soon and civil aviation will start from this airport this year to speed up socioeconomic development in the region,” Nuruzzaman said.

He said academic activities would start from January next year with undergraduate (honors) and postgraduate level courses at the university.

“Initially, the university has planned to set up seven faculties, 37 departments and four institutes in the initial stage,” the Minister said.

Responding to questions of journalists, Nuruzzaman said the airport would be opened this year as per the final discussions held with the Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force for three flights a week.

“The BSMRAAU will be the country’s first university of its kind where study on the technologies of aircraft construction, repair, satellite construction and launching and aerospace research will be conducted,” he said.

Chairman of Jatiya Party Golam Mohammad Kader, MP, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, appointed Vice-chancellor of BSMRAAU Air Vice Marshal AHM Fazlul Haque, Lalmonirhat District Council Chairman Advocate Matiar Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Ahsan Habib, Additional Police Super NM Nasir Uddin, senior Air Force officers and political party leaders were present.