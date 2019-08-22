Muhith for following ideology of Bangabandhu

DHAKA, Aug 22, 2019 (BSS) – Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith today urged younger generation to come forward to build the country following the ideology and political spirit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had created aspiration of nationality and independent Bangladesh. He had reconstructed the room for people’s existence,” he told a discussion here.

The National Implementation Committee for Celebration of Bangabandhu’s Birth Centenary arranged the discussion at the International Mother Language Institute, marking the National Mourning Day.

Terming Bangabandhu a great leader, Muhith said he had given a roadmap for developing the country and “we have been following the roadmap since 1975”.

“We’ve been able to inform the new generation about the real history of the country after its independence,” he said.

Moderated by committee coordinator Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, the discussion was addressed, among others, by Awami League presidium member Matia Chowdhury, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen and Education Secretary Mohammad Sohrab Hossain.