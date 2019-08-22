53,398 dengue patients return home after recovery

DHAKA, Aug 22, 2019 (BSS) – Around 6,147 dengue patients are now undergoing

treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country.

Of them, 3,332 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division, a

release of Health Crisis Management and Control Room of Directorate General

of Health Services (DGHS) said here today.

A total of 59,592 patients got admitted to the different hospitals across

the country since January this year. Of them, 53,398 patients have returned

home after recovery, DGHS sources said.

According to DGHS, 47 people have so far died of dengue.

Around 1,597 new dengue patients got admitted to different hospitals in the

last 24 hours across the country, the release added.