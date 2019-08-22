Speaker for taking work plan to utilise youths’ capacity

DHAKA, Aug 22, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin
Chaudhury today urged lawmakers to take a work plan to utilise the working
capacity of youths.
The speaker made the call while addressing a workshop on ‘changes in
population trend and its management’ as the chief guest at Jatiya Sangsad
Bhaban here.
The workshop was arranged under the Strengthening Parliament’s Capacity in
Integrating Population Issues in Development (SPCPD) project jointly
implemented by Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat and UNFP.
Dr Sharmin said the half of the country’s population is women and that is
why equal importance has to be given to women and children.
She said now it is an urgent need to make the youths educated with
technical education apart from general education aiming to involve them in
the mainstream of the society.
The speaker said awareness progarmmes should be taken in the areas which
are child-marriage prone.
She also called upon the lawmakers to take necessary measures in their
respective constituencies for prevention of child marriage and development of
youths and maternal health.
At the onset of the workshop, participants kept silence for one minute on
the occasion of the National Mourning Day, paying homage to Father of the
Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his other family members who
were killed in the 15 August carnage in 1975.
Chaired by chairman of parliamentary standing committee on the Women and
Children Affairs Ministry Meher Afroze, the workshop was addressed, among
others, by chairman of parliamentary standing committee on the Science and
Technology Affairs Ministry AFM Ruhal Huque, Aroma Dutta, MP, Planning
Commission member Dr Shamsul Haque and Prof Dr Mohammad Moinul Islam of Dhaka
University.
Parliament Secretariat Senior Secretary Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan moderated the
open discussion session of the workshop.