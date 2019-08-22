Speaker for taking work plan to utilise youths’ capacity

DHAKA, Aug 22, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin

Chaudhury today urged lawmakers to take a work plan to utilise the working

capacity of youths.

The speaker made the call while addressing a workshop on ‘changes in

population trend and its management’ as the chief guest at Jatiya Sangsad

Bhaban here.

The workshop was arranged under the Strengthening Parliament’s Capacity in

Integrating Population Issues in Development (SPCPD) project jointly

implemented by Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat and UNFP.

Dr Sharmin said the half of the country’s population is women and that is

why equal importance has to be given to women and children.

She said now it is an urgent need to make the youths educated with

technical education apart from general education aiming to involve them in

the mainstream of the society.

The speaker said awareness progarmmes should be taken in the areas which

are child-marriage prone.

She also called upon the lawmakers to take necessary measures in their

respective constituencies for prevention of child marriage and development of

youths and maternal health.

At the onset of the workshop, participants kept silence for one minute on

the occasion of the National Mourning Day, paying homage to Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his other family members who

were killed in the 15 August carnage in 1975.

Chaired by chairman of parliamentary standing committee on the Women and

Children Affairs Ministry Meher Afroze, the workshop was addressed, among

others, by chairman of parliamentary standing committee on the Science and

Technology Affairs Ministry AFM Ruhal Huque, Aroma Dutta, MP, Planning

Commission member Dr Shamsul Haque and Prof Dr Mohammad Moinul Islam of Dhaka

University.

Parliament Secretariat Senior Secretary Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan moderated the

open discussion session of the workshop.