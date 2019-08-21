Abahani beat April 25 SC 4-3 in AFC Cup semi-final tie

DHAKA, Aug 21, 2019 (BSS) – Abahani Limited made a big upset when they beat strong North Korean’s April 25 Sports Club by 4-3 goals in the keenly contested AFC Cup Inter Zonal play off semifinal-2 held today (Wednesday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium here.

The winners’ led the first half by 2-1 goals.

In the day’s match, midfielder Sohel Rana gave Abahani a deserving lead in the 33rd minute with a powerful shot from 25 yards giving no chance to April 25 SC’s goal keeper An Tae-song.

But, the lead lasted a little when So Jong-Hyok restored the parity for April 25 SC in the 35th minute of the match.

However, Abahani again went ahead when Nabib Newaj Jibon scored the second goal for Abahani in the 37th minute with a powerful short from the danger zone.

After the resumption, April 25 SC were looked more organized and got the fruit of their effort immediately when forward Rim Chol-min again leveled the margin scoring the second goal for April 25 in the 54th minute.

Ahabani however had to last a little to take lead again when Nigerian striker Sunday Chizoba scored the third goal in the 57th minute while he Sunday further widened the team’s margin scoring his second and fourth for Abahani Limited in the 61st minute. P. Song-Rok pulled one back scoring the third goal for April 25 in the 77th minute of the match.

Abahani clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day.

April 25 SC, the most successful club in North Korean football, has won 17 national championships so far. The club also achieved an uncommon feat winning the national championship.

Earlier, the traditional sky blue Dhanmondi ‘outfit’ Abahani Limited have reached the knockout stage of this second-tier club competition of Asia for the first time and after they day’s victory they must be dreaming for the zonal final.

The return leg between the two sides will be held on August 28 in North Korea’s capital of Pyongyang.