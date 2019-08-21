21 August grenade attack day observed in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Aug 21, 2019 (BSS) – The 21 August grenade attack day was observed here today with due solemnity and fresh oath to root out evil forces from politics.

Political leaders here said August 21, 2004 is a scandalous day in the country’s history as grenade attack was conducted on that day to kill AL President Sheikh Hasina as part of a deep-rooted conspiracy.

Awami League, its associate bodes, political, professional and socio-cultural organisations paid rich tributes to the victims of grenade attack at divisional and upazila levels.

The programs of the day included hoisting of the national and party flags at half mast and black flags and placing wreaths at portraits of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 24 martyrs of August 21 grenade attack.

Mourning processions were brought out while milad and doa mahfils were arranged seeking divine blessings for eternal peace of the departed souls of martyrs of attack.

Acting president of district AL Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed was in the chair while general secretary Advocate Rezaul Karim Raju took part in the discussion, among others.

Mamtaz Uddin said August 21 grenade attack was a part of the blueprint to thwart out country’s independence.