Aman paddy transplantation nears completion in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 21, 2019 (BSS) – Aman paddy seedlings transplantation here

is in the final stage as most of the farmers already completed their

transplantation activities amidst suitable climate condition with frequent

rainfall, sources said.

The appropriate timeframe of the paddy seedlings transplantation is up to

August 20 while only its late varieties, developed by Bangladesh Rice

Research Institute (BRRI), could be transplanted by end of this month, said

Dr Aminul Islam, Chief Scientific Officer of BRRI, here today.

“Timely transplantation of aman paddy seedlings is very important for

healthy growth leading to optimum yield in the area,” he said.

He said some of the farmers are expecting transplantation of seedlings

after harvesting of Aush paddy and receding the existing floodwater. “We have

some late varieties for them,” Dr Islam added.

He said BRRI has developed seven modern paddy varieties for Aman season

creating high hope among the farmers in general in the region.

The varieties like Brridhan 56, Brridhan 66, Brridhan71, Brridhan75,

Brridhan80, Brridhan87 and Brridhan90 are comparatively high yielding,

drought tolerant and takes short time to get matured than local variety

‘Swarna’ which is prone to various diseases, he continued.

Dr Islam said farmers have been encouraged to cultivate the latest

varieties through various interventions including block demonstration, plots

projection and supplying of seed free of cost.

He also said the modern varieties have opened up door in enormous prospects

of food security along with mitigating the crises of irrigation water.

Meanwhile, farmers are passing their busiest times in nursing their

transplanted aman paddy which have taken greenish look.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has set a target of producing

more than 20.14 lakh metric tons of transplanted aman rice from 7.24 lakh

hectares of land in all eight districts under Rajshahi division this season.

Deb Dulal Dhali, Additional Director of DAE, said congenial weather is

helping the farmers’ nurse transplanted Aman seedlings this season and the

fixed target is expected to be achieved.

“I have brought six bighas of land under aman paddy farming. Existing

rainfall has become helpful for the farming,” said Abu Bakkar, a farmer of

Mohishalbari village under Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi district.

Mozammel Haque, another farmer of Kachua village under Tanore Upazila,

said the farmers hope better yield of Aman paddy as the cultivation of Aman

paddy requires less cost compared to other crops.