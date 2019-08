ANKARA, Aug 20, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Turkey warned Damascus on Tuesday “not to

play with fire” a day after a Turkish military convoy was cut off by an air

strike in northwest Syria.

“The regime should not play with fire… As we have previously said, we will

do whatever is necessary to ensure the security of our soldiers and

observation posts,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in

Ankara.