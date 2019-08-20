Speakers for executing Bangabandhu’s dream

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Aug. 20, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers in a discussion meeting today said, Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt of ‘Sonar Bangla’ but he could not see his dream completed as he was killed along with his family members.

Chapainawabganj district office of Islamic Foundation arranged the discussion meeting at its auditorium as part of its weeklong programmes to observe the 44th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the nation.

The meeting was held with the deputy director of Islamic Foundation Md. Abul Kalam in the chair while deputy commissioner of Chapainawabganj AZM Nurul Hoque attended this as the chief guest.

Among others, former Chapainawabganj sadar upazila chairman and vice president of Chapainawabganj district unit of Awami League Md. Ruhul Amin and Awami League leader Mahfuzur Rahman Benzu spoke as special guests.

The speakers said, we must recall the contributions of Bangabandhu to take the country ahead and continue the development of the country.