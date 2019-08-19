Govt to form commission to identify Bangabandhu killing perpetrators: Anisul

DHAKA, Aug 19, 2019 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said the government in principle agreed to form a commission to identify the perpetrators behind the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“This commission would be a very important institution as it is going to perform a major duty. So Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and cabinet members would hold meeting to figure out the outline of its activities, take decision on nominating its chairman and members,” he said.

The minister said these while talking to newsmen while serving improved diet among children of Government Shishu Paribar marking 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day in capital’s Tejgaon area.

“I cannot take decision on forming this commission alone. I would discuss the matter with the Prime Minister soon and take decision on this jointly,” Anisul Huq added.

While replying a question on bringing back fugitive convict of the August 21 grenade attack case, Tarique Rahman, the law minister said the government is trying to bring all the fugitive convicts in the case.

“BNP actually does not believe in Bangladesh. Whenever they went to power, they committed something that go against the interest of the country. They made people like Nizami and Mozahid ministers. The made Shah Azizur Rahman Prime Minister, passed indemnity ordinance. Now they are making threats of lodging complaints to foreign powers,” Anisul added.

Earlier, the minister in his brief speech shed light on the ideology and policies of Bangabandhu and advised the children to uphold that ideology.

Senior Secretary of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Mohammad Shahidul Haque and Law and Justice Division Md Golam Sarwar were present on the occasion, among others.