Australia branded a leading ’emissions exporter’

SYDNEY, Aug 19, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Australia is the world’s third-largest

emissions exporter, with more than a billion tonnes of carbon dioxide shipped

abroad each year in the form of coal and liquefied natural gas, a think tank

study showed Monday.

The left-leaning Australian Institute reported that Australia’s energy

exports rank behind only oil giants Russia and Saudi Arabia in terms of

emissions potential.

“Australia makes up 29 percent of world coal trade by CO2 potential,” the

report — based on International Energy Agency data — said, calling for more

focus on who supplies the energy driving global warming.

“Treaties and status quo debate focuses on demand for carbon, rather than

supply,” author Tom Swann wrote.

“This ignores the fact that increasing supply and supply infrastructure

will tend to ‘lock in’ increased emissions.”

The debate over coal and LNG production is highly partisan in Australia,

with residents often voting for job creation over environmental concerns —

even in drought and flood-struck regions.

The conservative government has played down concerns about climate change

in favour of keeping the economically important industries ticking over.

Authorities in Queensland state recently approved the construction of a

giant coal mine that could open a vast new basin up for exploitation.

Most of what is dug up will go to India and eventually to supply

electricity to Bangladesh.

Critics argue that Australia’s steady supply of coal only sustains demand.

Supporters say the prevalence of coal-fired power stations mean customers

will remain dependent on coal regardless.

Australia’s refusal to ease coal exports has prompted a rift with low-lying

Pacific island neighbours whose countries are threatened by rising sea

levels.