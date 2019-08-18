2 killed in Mymensingh road accidents

MYMENSINGH, Aug 18, 2019 (BSS) – Two persons were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in the district on Sunday, police said.

Officer-in-charge of Fulpur Police Station, Imarat Hossain Gazi said that an accident occurred when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw was hit from behind by a passenger bus in Mymensingh-Sherpur road near Fulpur Upazilla’s Hossainpur area, leaving a teenager dead on the spot and wounding four others.

The victim was Sayem, 15, of Polashia village of Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur district.

The injured were victim’s father Dudu Mia, 45, mother Monira Begum, 40, sister Mafia Begum, 5, and Sunil Saha, 40, of Gayrakanda village.

In other accident that took place at 8.00 this morning when a microbus on its way to Fulpur hit a woman — Rezia Khatun, 55 — from behind in front of Upazilla Health Complex, locals said.

She was rushed to a local hospital. She died in the afternoon.