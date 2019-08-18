Iran for strengthening relations with Bangladesh

DHAKA, Aug 18, 2019 (BSS) – Iranian President Dr Hassan Ruhani expressed the hope that Iran’s ties with Bangladesh in the area of trade and culture will be strengthened further as both the countries enjoy friendly relations.

“Iran and Bangladesh enjoy good relations . . . I hope it will be strengthened especially in the area of trade and culture in future,” he said when Bangladesh ambassador to Iran AFM Gousal Azam presented his credentials to him in Tehran, according to information received here today.

Recalling his meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during OIC’s high-level contact group meeting in New York, USA, Dr Ruhani highly praised the Bangladesh premier for providing shelter to a huge number of Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

He assured the ambassador of Iran’s continued support and cooperation for Rohingyas.

Azam said there is scope to strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

He highlighted the Bangladesh’s progress in different areas under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said an amicable environment is prevailing in Bangladesh for foreign investments.

The Iranian president assured Gousal Azam of extending cooperation in discharging his duty in Iran.