‘Tigers unfazed by A team’s drubbing against Afghanistan A’

DHAKA, August 18, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh A team’s recent drubbing at the hands of visiting Afghanistan A would have no impact when the national team will take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test in the next month, said senior player Mahmudullah Riyad.

The Test begins from September 5 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

The second string Bangladesh team, comprised with some of the national players, lost the two-match four-day series by 1-0 before settling for 2-2 draw in five-match one-day series with lot of hardships.

With the senior Afghans side coming to play their first Test against Bangladesh, the question came to fore whether the hosts can avoid the similar fate suffered by the A team.

“I am not thinking about that [A team’s defeat against Afghanistan A],” Mahmdullah Riyad said here on Sunday. “I am just thinking how I will put up my best performance and contribute in team’s success. The most important thing is to win the match.”

After getting the Test status in the last year, Afghanistan played just two Test matches-one against India and one against Ireland. They though lost to India, won their maiden Test against Ireland, who also attained Test status with them.

Test against Bangladesh would be Afghanistan’s third and first against the country, against Tigers they had some success in ODI and T20 cricket.

Moreover with Bangladesh’s pitch generally assisting spinners, Afghans spinners Rashid Kahn, Mujib-ur-Rahman could find it particularly to their likings. Though Test match is vastly different than the ODI and T20, the skill of Rashid and Mujib cannot be taken lightly.

Considering their utility in spin favourable wicket, the question raised whether Bangladesh have any plan about preparing the wicket.

Mahmudullah remained tightlipped on the wicket issue, saying that it’s up to the team management that what type of wicket that want.

“I can’t tell anything about wicket. It’s up to the team management and I don’t think I have the right to talk about wicket. There is coach, captain and what they think as good, they will do that.”