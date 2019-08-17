CETP at Savar is fully operational: Industries Sec

DHAKA, August 17, 2019 (BSS) – Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim today said the Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) at Savar Tannery Industrial City is fully operational for purifying chemical waste.

“During the holy Eid-ul-Azha, tannery owners collect half of the rawhide for whole year. So the next two to three months, tanneries in the industrial city will run at full speed,” he said while exchanging views with the different stakeholders of the tannery industry related at the Savar Tannery Industrial City, said a press release here.

The industries secretary urged the tanneries to work together in the peak season for maintaining the international standard of the leather goods.

Among others, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) Chairman Md Mostaque Hassan, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) Md Sakawat Ullah and Senior Vice Chairman of the Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leather Goods and Footwear Exporters’ Association (BFLLFEA) Mohammad Diljahan Bhuiyan were present on the occasion.

Speaking as the chief guest, Abdul Halim said seasonal rawhide traders have ruined their rawhide in some places due to poorly preserved by them.

“This is not a picture of the whole country. In most of the other places, the rawhide has been properly preserved. Necessary instruction has been provided in this regard at the field level through divisional and district administration,” he added.

Mostaque Hassan said CEPT will be fully automated and the government has imported necessary equipment for operating the CEPT by using remote control. “Three dumping yards will be constructed soon for waste management,” he added

Sakawat Ullah said Savar Tannery Industrial City is doing better than the past. All four CETP units of the industrial city are functioning properly, he added.