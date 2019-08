DHAKA, Aug 16, 2019 (BSS) – As many as 20 firefighters’ units are working relentlessly to bring the flame under control that broke out at Chalantika slum in city’s Mirpur area this evening.

“The fire originated from middle of the slum around 7.22 pm and soon engulfed the adjacent shanties, said a spokesman of Fire Service and Civil Defense control room.

Locals claimed that many shanties were gutted in the fire.