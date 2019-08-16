Repay Bangabandhu’s blood debt building “Sonar Bangla”: PM

DHAKA, August 16, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the nation is obligated to repay Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s blood debt by materializing his dream of building the “Sonar Bangla” or “Golden Bengal”.

“In his March 7 speech Bangabandhu had said if necessary he would shed his blood (for the country) . . . eventually he gave his blood,” she said in a discussion coinciding with the National Mourning Day.

The premier added: “Today, the nation will have to repay his blood debt by materializing his dream of building a hunger and poverty free ‘Sonar Bangla'”.

Bangladesh Awami League organized the discussion to mark the Father of the Nation’s 44th martyrdom anniversary and National Mourning Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital.

Sheikh Hasina said her government by now succeeded in elevating the country’s status to a dignified level in the global arena as it was relentlessly working to build a poverty free Bangladesh for the past 10 years to materialize Bangabandhu’s dream.

“We are progressing rapidly in our efforts to offer people a better and developed life,” the premier said.

She said Bangladesh by now became one of the world’s fastest growing economies with its higher GDP growth, increased per capita income, declining poverty, inflation control capacity and food security.

Awami League’s Advisory Council members Amir Hossain Amu and Tofail Ahmed, Presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Mohammad Nasim, and Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru and General Secretary and Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader were among the senior leaders to address the discussion.

Party’s joint general secretaries Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, organising secretary AFM Bahaudddin Nasim, central executive members Professor Merina Jahan and Advocate Azmatullah Khan, Dhaka city unit leaders Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and Shahe Alam also spoke on the occasion.

Awami League’s Publicity and Publication Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and its Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Aminul Islam moderated the function.

The party leaders demanded effective steps to unmask the behind the scene masterminds and plotters of the August 15, 1975 carnage accusing slain Ziaur Rahman as one of them.

They simultaneously demanded complete execution of the Bangabandhu Murder Trial verdict exposing to gallows the fugitive culprits bring them back home.

