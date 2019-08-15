Rain likely across country

DHAKA, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted light to moderate rain at many places throughout the country

in the next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna,

Barishal, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately

heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” a Met office release said

here today.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it

added.

Another met office warning message said, rain or thundershowers

accompanied by temporary south or south-easterly gusty or squally wind speed

45-60 kph is likely to occur over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura,

Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faripur, Madaripur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna,

Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Sylhet

till 6pm today.

River ports are advised to hoist cautionary signal number one, it also

said. The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded

103mm at Feni in Chattogram division.

The maximum temperature was recorded 33.5 degrees Celsius yesterday at

Dinajpur in Rangpur division while today’s minimum temperature was 24.7

degrees Celsius at Gopalganj in Dhaka division.

The sun sets at 6.32 pm today and rises at 5.34 am tomorrow in the

capital.