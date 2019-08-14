Bangladesh to utilize potential in Japan’s manpower market: Jabbar

DHAKA, Aug 14, 2019 (BSS) – Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa

Jabbar today said Bangladesh would take the advantage of Japanese employment

market by developing skilled manpower as the country needs huge trained

workers in 14 categories.

“Employment opportunity of skilled manpower in 14 categories is available

in Japan and Bangladesh would take the advantage by producing skilled human

resources through proper training,” he added.

The minister passed the remarks while visiting Ayumu Takahashi, executive

president of Agekke Group, Japan, called on him at his ministry office.

He said Bangladesh is capable to develop skilled manpower in each category

as per the requirement of Japan, and it would also be easy for Bangladesh if

Japan provides necessary curriculum for the skilled workforce.

Jabbar said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is determined to turn the young

generation into human resources through proper training and education.

The minister told Takahashi the government has been providing training on

nine languages, including Japanese, in 65 labs in the country.

Ayumu Takahashi said Japan needs 3.40 lakh manpower in care worker,

building cleaning management, machine parts and tools, electric, electronics

and information industry, construction, ship building and ship marine

industry, automobile repair, aviation industry, accommodation, agriculture,

fisheries, food, beverage and food service industries etc.

The Executive President of Agekke Group said Japan would collect this

manpower from nine countries through nine Japanese firms.