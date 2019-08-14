DMP takes foolproof security measures for National Mourning Day

DHAKA, Aug 14, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia today said they have taken coordinated security measures for smooth and peaceful observation of the National Mourning Day tomorrow.

“We’ve taken coordinated and foolproof security measures in the city for

peaceful observance of the National Mourning Day, marking 44th martyrdom

anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” he said after visiting security arrangements in the capital ahead of the

National Mourning Day.

“Security plan has been taken for peaceful observance of each and every

programme marking the National Mourning Day. Particularly, Dhanmondi-32 and

its adjoining areas have been brought under unprecedented security with

setting up control rooms, archways, and closed circuit cameras (CCTVs) as the

President, the Prime Minister and other VVIPS are expected to pay their

respect on the portrait of Bangabandhu here,” The DMP Commissioner said.

Dog squads of the law enforcers will sweep Bangabandhu Memorial Museum

and Banani Graveyard to make the security foolproof, Asaduzzaman informed.

He said particular areas will be vehicle-free tomorrow as the ply of the

vehicles will be closed from Sonargaon Crossing to Russel Square, City

College to Russel Square, Dhanmondi 27 to Russel Square for

transportation and parking purposes.

Law enforcement agencies both in uniform and plain clothes will be

deployed to tighten the security of the city, he added.