SC to hear state plea on 9th wage board gazette Aug 19

DHAKA, Aug 14, 2019 (BSS) – The Supreme Court is likely to hold hearing on state plea against a High Court order imposing status quo on publishing gazette notification for implementing the recommendations of the ninth wage board for journalists and employees of newspapers and news agencies, on August 19.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice Mohammad Ali on August 6 imposed the status quo for two months after holding hearing on a writ filed by Newspapers Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB).

Justice Md Nuruzzaman of Appellate Division Chamber Court today sent the state petition, which pleaded to stay the High Court order, to the apex court regular bench for hearing on August 19.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukdar appeared for the state, while Advocate Hasan Ariff appeared for the NOAB president and daily Prothom Alo editor and publisher Matiur Rahman.

“Justice Md Nuruzzaman of Appellate Division Chamber Court Appellate Division Chamber Court wanted to send the matter to Chief Justice, saying he (Justice Md Nuruzzaman) had once acted as a lawyer of petitioner and NOAB president Matiur Rahman.

Both the state and plaintiff parties then requested to send the matter to the Appellate Division regular bench and the court then came up with the order,” Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukdar told newsmen.