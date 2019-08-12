Disposal of animal waste going on in city

DHAKA, Aug 12, 2019 (BSS) – The disposal of waste of sacrificial animals is going on in both Dhaka south and north city corporations since morning.

Though the cleaners started removing waste of sacrificial animals from morning, the work formally started in full swing from the afternoon as per prior announcement to keep the city clean.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor M Atiqul Islam inaugurated the waste disposal activities at Uttara at 2:30 pm.

On the other hand, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sayeed Khokon inaugurated the activities of animal waste removal at Dholaikhal at 3:30pm.

As many as 14,000 cleaners have been working to remove animal waste since afternoon in two city corporations. Both the city corporations are working to remove waste of sacrificial animals within 24-hours. Necessary bags were distributed ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha in every ward in the city for the waste management.