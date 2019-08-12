Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated with festivity in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 12, 2019 (BSS) – The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest
religious festival of the Muslims, is being celebrated in the city as
elsewhere in the district with due solemnity and religious fervor amid
stringent security measures.
Nearly 265 Eid congregations at mosques and selected open spaces including
three big ones at M A Aziz Stadium and Jamiatul Falah Mosque (two
successively) were held in the city under the auspices of Chattogram City
Corporation (CCC) and Chattogram Central Eid Jamaat Committee (CCEJC).
The two grand Eid Jammats under the auspices of CCC were held at Jamiatul
Falah Complex Mosque at 8 am and 8-30 am respectively where the first Jamaat
was conducted by Khatib of the Mosque Principal Mowlana Abu Taleb Mohammad
Alauddin Al Quadery and the second one was led by its Senior Pesh Imam
Mowlana Nur Mohammad Siddiqui.
A big Eid congregation was held at M A Aziz stadium at 8 am. The other main
Eid Jamaats were held at different venues including Andarkillah Shahi Jame
Mosque, Laldighi Maidan, Parade ground, Pologround Maidan, Shah Amanat Shah
(R) Dargah Maidan, Port Colony Jam-e-Mosque, Metropolitan Police line Maidan,
Agrabad Jamboree field, Baizeed Bostami (R)Dargah maidan at the same time.
Awami League central organizing secretary and deputy minister for education
Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, former
Minister Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin, Central Vice -President of BNP, Chattogram
south district AL president Muslem Uddin Ahmed, actingMayor Chowdhury Hasan
Mohammad Hasni, former city mayor Mahmudul IslamChowdhury, city BNP leader Dr
Shahdat Hossain, Senior Vice President Abu Sufian, and Jatiya Party presidium
member Solaiman Alam Seth and a large number of people from all strata
performed their Eid prayers at Jamiatul Falah Mosque premises.
Soon after the Eid congregations, the day’s obvious ritual- slaughtering of
sacrificial animals are on with complete peace and solemn devotion.
The authorities concerned had taken adequate security measures by deploying
RAB, Police and Ansars at various strategic points in the city to keep vigil
on law and order situation during before and after Eid emphasizing over
checking any trouble centering cattle hide trading and any attempt to smuggle
those.
To mark the occasion, improved diets are being served among the inmates of
the hospitals, jails, orphanages, and also in youth and juveniles centers run
by the Social Welfare departments.
CCC sources said nearly 5000 contingency staffs have been engaged
throughout the city with adequate number of waste disposing vehicles to
remove the garbage and waste of the sacrificial animals.