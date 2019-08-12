Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated with festivity in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 12, 2019 (BSS) – The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest

religious festival of the Muslims, is being celebrated in the city as

elsewhere in the district with due solemnity and religious fervor amid

stringent security measures.

Nearly 265 Eid congregations at mosques and selected open spaces including

three big ones at M A Aziz Stadium and Jamiatul Falah Mosque (two

successively) were held in the city under the auspices of Chattogram City

Corporation (CCC) and Chattogram Central Eid Jamaat Committee (CCEJC).

The two grand Eid Jammats under the auspices of CCC were held at Jamiatul

Falah Complex Mosque at 8 am and 8-30 am respectively where the first Jamaat

was conducted by Khatib of the Mosque Principal Mowlana Abu Taleb Mohammad

Alauddin Al Quadery and the second one was led by its Senior Pesh Imam

Mowlana Nur Mohammad Siddiqui.

A big Eid congregation was held at M A Aziz stadium at 8 am. The other main

Eid Jamaats were held at different venues including Andarkillah Shahi Jame

Mosque, Laldighi Maidan, Parade ground, Pologround Maidan, Shah Amanat Shah

(R) Dargah Maidan, Port Colony Jam-e-Mosque, Metropolitan Police line Maidan,

Agrabad Jamboree field, Baizeed Bostami (R)Dargah maidan at the same time.

Awami League central organizing secretary and deputy minister for education

Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, former

Minister Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin, Central Vice -President of BNP, Chattogram

south district AL president Muslem Uddin Ahmed, actingMayor Chowdhury Hasan

Mohammad Hasni, former city mayor Mahmudul IslamChowdhury, city BNP leader Dr

Shahdat Hossain, Senior Vice President Abu Sufian, and Jatiya Party presidium

member Solaiman Alam Seth and a large number of people from all strata

performed their Eid prayers at Jamiatul Falah Mosque premises.

Soon after the Eid congregations, the day’s obvious ritual- slaughtering of

sacrificial animals are on with complete peace and solemn devotion.

The authorities concerned had taken adequate security measures by deploying

RAB, Police and Ansars at various strategic points in the city to keep vigil

on law and order situation during before and after Eid emphasizing over

checking any trouble centering cattle hide trading and any attempt to smuggle

those.

To mark the occasion, improved diets are being served among the inmates of

the hospitals, jails, orphanages, and also in youth and juveniles centers run

by the Social Welfare departments.

CCC sources said nearly 5000 contingency staffs have been engaged

throughout the city with adequate number of waste disposing vehicles to

remove the garbage and waste of the sacrificial animals.