Around 150 Eid jamaats held in Rajshahi city

RAJSHAHI, Aug 12, 2019 (BSS) – The main Eid-ul-Azha jamaat (congregation) of Rajshahi city was held at Hazrat Shah Mukhdum (R) Central Eidgah at 8 am today.

Muhtamim of Jameya Islamia Shahmukhdum Maulana Shahadat Ali conducted the Eid prayers.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Fazley Hossain Badsha, MP, senior divisional and district level officials including Divisional Commissioner Nur-Ur-Rahman and Deputy Hamidul Haque and other local elites offered their prayers at the main Eid jamaat.

The second and third largest congregations were held at Shaheb Bazar Zero Point and Tikapara Eidgah at the same time.

Thousands of musallis at the end of Eid jamaats offered special munajats seeking divine blessings and eternal peace of departed souls particularly their near and dear ones, continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the country and as well as greater welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Some other big Eid jamaats in the city were held at Rajshahi University, RUET campus, Hatemkha, Stadium Ground, Shalbagan, Alif Lam Meem Bhata Eidgah, Police Line Parade Ground, Mohisbathan Eidgah Math and Upashahar Eidgah Moidan.

After the Eid congregations, the Muslim devotees sacrificed their beloved beasts in the name of Almighty Allah.

Earlier in the morning, streams of people-young, old and children- rushed to their nearest eidgahs, mosques and open places to offer the Eid prayers.

Around 150 other Eid-ul-Azha jamaats were held at traditional and temporary venues in Rajshahi metropolis.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) decorated the city’s important points and road islands with national and colorful flags inscribed with “Eid Mubarak” both in Bangla and Arabic.

Meanwhile, the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the largest religious festival of the Muslims, is being celebrated in Rajshahi city and the adjacent districts with due fervor, joy and solemnity.

In addition to Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, the district, upazila and police administrations chalked out adequate security measures to celebrate the festival in a peaceful way.

Improved diets are being served to the inmates of different hospitals, jails, Shishu Paribars, orphanages and vagrant welfare centres in all districts on the occasion.

Tight security arrangement has been adopted for the Rajshahi city and its adjacent areas for peaceful celebration of the Eid-ul-Azha.

Eid congregations were also held in the districts of Chapainawabganj, Natore, Naogaon, Bogra, Joypurhat, Sirajganj and Pabna under Rajshahi division like other parts of the country.