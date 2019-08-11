Eid-ul-Azha jamaats in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 11, 2019 (BSS) -Main jamaat (congregation) of Eid-ul-Azha

in Rajshahi city is scheduled to be held on Shah Makhdum Central Eidgah

Maidan at 8 am tomorrow (Monday).

Deputy Commissioner’s office and Islamic Foundation sources, however,

said the main Eid jamaat will be held at Darga Mosque in case of inclement

weather.

Over 150 Eid jamaats will be held in the Rajshahi metropolitan area. The

second and third largest congregations will be held at Tikapara Eidgah Maidan

and at Shaheb Bazar zero point respectively at the same time, the sources

said.

The other major Eid jamaats will be held at Rajshahi University,

Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology, Rajshahi Court Eidgah,

Rajshahi Stadium, Shalbagan Eidgah, New Market Jame Mosque, Police Line Math,

Upashahar Eidgah Maidan and Rajarhata Jame Mosque.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) is extending necessary cooperation to

make the city’s Eid congregations successful.

Besides, the city corporation will decorate the entire city roads and

islands with miniature national flags and banners inscribed with “Eid-

Mubarak” in Bangla and Arabic.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have taken

all-out security measures for peaceful celebration of Eid-ul-Azha. Marking

the celebration, special diets will be served to the inmates of different

hospitals, jails and Government Shishu Sadan and other orphanages.

RCC has selected 210 spots for slaughtering sacrificial animals on Eid

day. The RCC authorities have urged the city dwellers to use only the

selected places for slaughtering sacrificial animals to keep the city clean.

RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said the corporation is determined to

safe removal of sacrificial animals waste within 12 hours.