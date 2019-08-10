Super Typhoon Lekima slams into southeast China

SHANGHAI, Aug 10, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Super Typhoon Lekima slammed into

southeastern China early Saturday, bringing torrential rain and heavy winds

that knocked out power, downed thousands of trees and forced more than one

million people from their homes, state media reported.

The monster storm made landfall in the early hours in Wenling City packing

winds of 187 kilometres per hour (116 miles per hour), and was expected to

churn up the east coast towards Shanghai, Xinhua news agency said.

More heavy rain was forecast for the Shanghai area as well as the eastern

provinces of Anhui, Fujian, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, with authorities warning of

possible flash floods, mudslides and landslides caused by the downpours.

In Zhejiang province alone, nearly 300 flights were cancelled, and ferry

and rail services were suspended as a precaution.

More than a quarter of a million people were relocated in Shanghai, where

the high-speed maglev train that links the city to one of its airports was

suspended.

More than 110,000 people were housed in shelters.

China issued a red alert as the storm approached on Friday, before

downgrading the level to orange as winds eased on Saturday morning.

The storm had earlier swept past the northern tip of Taiwan on Friday,

where nine people were injured, thousands of homes lost power temporarily and

more than 500 flights were cancelled.

Last September, Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into mainland China where

authorities evacuated more than two million people, after it left a trail of

destruction in Hong Kong and Macau and killed at least 59 people in the

northern Philippines.