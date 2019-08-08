89th birth anniversary of Bangamata observed in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 8, 2019 (BSS)- The 89th birth anniversary of Bangamata

Sheikh Fazilatunnesa , wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman, was observed through a day long programme in the city and

elsewhere in the district today.

The day’s programme began with placing wreaths at the portrait of Sheikh

Fazilatunnesa at the party offices. Chattogram City, North and South District

units of Awami League (AL) observed the day through holding meetings, Milads

and Doa Mahfils at respective party offices.

Leaders of Chattogram city AL paid rich tributes to Bangamata Sheikh

Fazilatunnesa Mujib by placing wreath at her portrait the at city’s Darul

Fazal Market party office. Earlier, Chattogram city Mohila AL organized a

meeting at its Darul Fazal office with its president Hasina Mohiuddin in the

chair.

On the other hand, Chattogram South District Mohila AL organized a similar

meeting at its Andarkilla office with its president Chemon Ara Tayyab in the

chair.

Chattogram south district AL president Muslem Uddin Ahmed and General

Secretary Mofizur Rahman, among others, took part in the discussion. Speakers

at the meeting said Bangamata Fazilatunnesa dedicated her entire life for the

people. “We have learned many things of politics from the life of the great

lady”, they added.

To mark the occasion, different education institutions, including

Chattogram University unit of Bangladesh Chattra League (BCL) organized a

Milad Mahfil.

Special meetings on the great lady were held in primary and secondary

schools where teachers and students highlighted different sides of Begum

Mujib, also mother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.