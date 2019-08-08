89th birth anniversary of Bangamata observed in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 8, 2019 (BSS)- The 89th birth anniversary of Bangamata
Sheikh Fazilatunnesa , wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman, was observed through a day long programme in the city and
elsewhere in the district today.
The day’s programme began with placing wreaths at the portrait of Sheikh
Fazilatunnesa at the party offices. Chattogram City, North and South District
units of Awami League (AL) observed the day through holding meetings, Milads
and Doa Mahfils at respective party offices.
Leaders of Chattogram city AL paid rich tributes to Bangamata Sheikh
Fazilatunnesa Mujib by placing wreath at her portrait the at city’s Darul
Fazal Market party office. Earlier, Chattogram city Mohila AL organized a
meeting at its Darul Fazal office with its president Hasina Mohiuddin in the
chair.
On the other hand, Chattogram South District Mohila AL organized a similar
meeting at its Andarkilla office with its president Chemon Ara Tayyab in the
chair.
Chattogram south district AL president Muslem Uddin Ahmed and General
Secretary Mofizur Rahman, among others, took part in the discussion. Speakers
at the meeting said Bangamata Fazilatunnesa dedicated her entire life for the
people. “We have learned many things of politics from the life of the great
lady”, they added.
To mark the occasion, different education institutions, including
Chattogram University unit of Bangladesh Chattra League (BCL) organized a
Milad Mahfil.
Special meetings on the great lady were held in primary and secondary
schools where teachers and students highlighted different sides of Begum
Mujib, also mother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.