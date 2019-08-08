Bahrain, Laos, Seychelles envoys present credentials to President

DHAKA, Aug 8, 2019 (BSS) – Three non-resident envoys – two ambassadors and one high commissioner – to Bangladesh separately presented their credentials to President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here this afternoon.

Non-resident ambassadors are Ahmed Abdulla Ahmed Alharmasi Alhajeri of Bahrain and Bounneme Chouanghom of Laos, while the high commissioner of Republic of Seychelles in Dhaka is Thomas Selby Pillay.

1 of 2

Welcoming the envoys, the President hoped that bilateral relations with those countries would further expand during their respective assignments here, President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meetings.

Referring to Bangladesh foreign policy “Friendship with all and malice towards none” adopted by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the President stressed on strengthening bilateral relations with all countries.

Bangladesh, he said, follows a liberal investment policy to inspire the foreign investors in different sectors specially communication, energy and technology.

He called upon the envoys to inspire their respective countries to invest here utilizing the country’s existing potentials.

The envoys sought cooperation of the President in discharging their respective assignments during the tenures in Dhaka.

Secretaries concerned to the President and high officials of the Foreign Ministry were present.

Earlier, on their arrivals at Bangabhaban, a smartly turned-out contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) gave the envoys guards of honour as part of the ceremony.