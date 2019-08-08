Govt to take legal steps for gazette notification on 9th wage board: Hasan

CHATOGRAM, Aug 8, 2019 (BSS)- Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the government would come up with all legal steps for implementation of the gazette notification on the ninth wage board award.

He said the government will make its stance clear in the court on the status quo for two months on the publication of the gazette notification as the court has made the government and the wage board committee respondents.

Dr Hasan said all preparations for the gazette notification on the 9th wage board award have been finalized and the cabinet committee has also approved it awaiting the nod of the cabinet.

“The court has stayed two months the publication of the gazette notification following a writ petition filed by Newspapers Owners Association of Bangladesh,” the minister said.

He hoped that the court will consider true and fair rights of the journalists and employees.

He came up with the observations while talking to journalists after addressing an event of ‘Asian University for Women (AUW) on its Mehidibag campus this afternoon.

“I cannot elaborate on this and can only hope for the best as the matter is sub judice,’ the minister said.

Referring to Mirza Fakrul’s recent demand for holding fresh nation election, the minister said the people of the country are now fighting against dengue and facing flood situation.

“Those persons who are not standing beside the people are out to disseminate false and misleading information. Moreover the BNP’s demand for holding new polls bears the testimony that the party does not do politics for the people,” the minister said.

Earlier, in his speech at the closing ceremony of AUW Dr Hasan said the university is not only providing quality education to women and but also contributing to women empowerment.

He said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has always extended its helping hands to the development of women education and the dream of AUW for shifting its own campus will come true soon. The minister asked the students to reach their desired destinations successfully showing their zeal for fighting.

Washeka Aysha Khan, MP, Ismail Chowdhury, a representative of Chevron Bangladesh, Prof AKM Monirizzaman Mollah, Prof. Dr Celia Shahbaz and Dr Dave Donald, registrar of AUW, among others, spoke on the occasion.