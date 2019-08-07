KU admission process goes online from Sept 1

KHULNA, Aug 7, 2019 (BSS) – The online admission process for the first

year honours courses in Khulna University (KU) under 2019-20 academic year

will begin on September 1 and continue till September 30, said a KU press

release on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a general meeting of the varsity’s admission

tests committee held at the VC’s conference room on Tuesday with KU VC Prof

Dr Md. Fayequzzaman in the chair.

Among others, all Deans and Directors of Eight School of KU were present in

the meeting.

According to the press release, admission seekers have been asked to apply

through e-mail – www.ku.ac.bd and kuadmission.online during the scheduled

time.

The admission test will be held on November 2 at KU campus. The admission

test of 29 Discipline under Eight Schools of KU will be held on the day, in

four phases.

On November 2, admission test for Science Engineering and Technology School

and Live Science School will be held from 10.00 am to 12.00pm under ‘A’ unit,

while Management and Business Administration School will be held from 8.00am

to 9.30am under ‘C’ unit. Arts and Humanity School, Social Science School,

Law School and Education School will be held from 1.30pm to 3.00pm under ‘B’

unit and Fine Art School will be held to 4.00pm to 5.30pm under ‘D’ unit.

Students have been asked not to bring mobile phones or any electronics

devices during the exam.

The admission seekers have been asked to visit (www.ku.ac.bd) and

(kuadmission.online) for detailed information.