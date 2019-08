MAKKAH, Aug 6, 2019 (BSS/SPA) – A total of 17,75,067 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom until yesterday through Saudi air, land and sea ports, according to statistics issued by the Saudi General Directorate of Passports.

In a statement, the directorate said that the number of pilgrims arriving, till yesterday, by air stood at 1,664,974 pilgrims, by land 92,844 pilgrims, and by sea 17,223 pilgrims.