24 cattle markets to begin in capital tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 6, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 24 permanent and makeshift cattle markets will begin in the capital from tomorrow and those will continue till one day before the holy Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on August 12.

As many as 2,362 cattle markets will be set up across the country ahead of the Eid.

In two Dhaka city corporations, one permanent and 23 makeshift cattle markets will be set up, according to city corporation authorities.

Of them, 10 will be in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and 14 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) areas.