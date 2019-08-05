Schools to remain open despite dengue outbreak: Nowfel

DHAKA, Aug 5, 2019 (BSS) – Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel today said schools would not be closed due to dengue outbreak as schools are safer than homes for students.

“We will not run the state following the social media. Schools will not be closed due to dengue outbreak. Rather schools are safer than homes for students,” he told a scholarship giving ceremony at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) here.

The deputy minister said it is not clear whether the demand of closing schools due to dengue outbreak come from guardians or it is made for spreading rumors.

He said students are in good condition at schools. There is no scientific proof that aedes mosquitoes are spreading dengue virus at schools, he said.

Mohibul said Education Ministry and Primary and Mass Education Ministry have decided to keep open schools.

He urged the people to keep clean the homesteads as aedes mosquitoes are being born at residential buildings and establishments.

Offspring of late members of DRU were given scholarships Taka 36,000 to every family for one year.

BSB-Cambrian Education Group founder and chairman Lion MK Bashar, DRU President Elias Hossain and General Secretary Kabir Ahmed Khan, among others, spoke at the function.