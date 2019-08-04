107853 poor and distressed families under VGF program in Manikganj

Manikganj, Aug.04, 2019 (BSS) The government has allocated 1, 617. 795 metric tones of rice under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) program for 1,07853 poor and distressed families.

This program was taken by government for poor and distressed families allowing them to in celebrate the upcoming holy Eid-ul- Azha with festivity

“The government has allocated 15 kg rice per card holder family under the special VGF programme this time,” said District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Shafique uddin Ahmed.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has allocated the rice for distribution among poor and distressed families in all seven upazilas and two municipalities in the district.

The upazila administrations with assistance of local public representatives and union level committees are distributing the rice among the listed VGF card holder poor and distressed families.

“Distribution of the allocated VGF rice among beneficiary families in all 65 unions and two municipalities in the district will be completed before the Eid-ul-Azha festivity ensuring complete transparency and accountability,” the DRRO added.

Under the program, 285.36 tonnes of rice are being distributed among 19024 families in Manikganj sadar, 392.805 tonnes among 26187 families in Daulatpur, 164.235 tonnes among 10949 families in Saturia, 270.105 tonnes among 18007 families in Singair, 146.82 tonnes among 9788 families in Shibalaya, 114.33 tonnes among 7622 families in Ghior and 128.61 tonnes among 8574 families in Harirampur upazilas in the district..

Besides, 69.315 tonnes of VGF rice are being distributed among 4621 families in Manikganj Municipality and 46.215 tonnes among 3081 families in Singair Municipality.

Deputy Commissioner of Manikganj S M Ferdous said steps has been taken for ensuring complete transparency in the distribution process of the VGF rice among card holder families on time allowing them to celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha amidst festivity.