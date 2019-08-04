State Minister Zahid Faruque visits breached portion of FCE in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, AUG 04, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Water Resources
Ministry Zahid Faruque, MP, visited the breached portion of flood control
embankment (FCE) at Godarhat area under Sadar upazila here on Saturday
evening.
State Minister Zahid Faruque also watching the breaching closing work
and instructed the officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and
contractor to complete the closing work properly and timely.
Earlier, executive engineer of BWDB here Mokhlasur Rahman briefed the
state minister about 37 breached portions of the FCEs which were washed away
due to the current of the flood water last month showing a map.
Later, the state minister talked to the local journalists and said the
government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had taken up necessary
measures to strengthen the FCEs so that they were not washed away due to the
onrush of river water.
Closing works was going on in full swing at the breached portions of the
embankments and it would be finished very quickly before another flood this
season, the state minister added.
Additional secretary of the ministry Mahmudul Islam, director general of
BWDB Mostafizur Rahman, chief engineer Joti Prosad Ghos, superintendent
engineer Harun-ur-Rashid, additional deputy commissioner (General) Alamgir
Kabir Saikat and additional police super Anwar Hossain including journalist
of national news agency were present on the occasion.