State Minister Zahid Faruque visits breached portion of FCE in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, AUG 04, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Water Resources

Ministry Zahid Faruque, MP, visited the breached portion of flood control

embankment (FCE) at Godarhat area under Sadar upazila here on Saturday

evening.

State Minister Zahid Faruque also watching the breaching closing work

and instructed the officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and

contractor to complete the closing work properly and timely.

Earlier, executive engineer of BWDB here Mokhlasur Rahman briefed the

state minister about 37 breached portions of the FCEs which were washed away

due to the current of the flood water last month showing a map.

Later, the state minister talked to the local journalists and said the

government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had taken up necessary

measures to strengthen the FCEs so that they were not washed away due to the

onrush of river water.

Closing works was going on in full swing at the breached portions of the

embankments and it would be finished very quickly before another flood this

season, the state minister added.

Additional secretary of the ministry Mahmudul Islam, director general of

BWDB Mostafizur Rahman, chief engineer Joti Prosad Ghos, superintendent

engineer Harun-ur-Rashid, additional deputy commissioner (General) Alamgir

Kabir Saikat and additional police super Anwar Hossain including journalist

of national news agency were present on the occasion.