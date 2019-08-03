Zia inextricably linked to assassination of Bangabandhu: Hasan

CHATTOGRAM, July 3, 2019 (BSS)-Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today
said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was inextricably involved in the assassination
of Bangabandhu and his family members on August 15, 1975.
“His involvement with the killing of Bangabandhu and his family members
was mirrored in the interviews with foreign television by Colonel Faruque and
Colonel Rashid and it was also clear through the books published after the
gruesome murder”, he said.
The minister was speaking as chief guest at a meeting on “August 15” at
Boalkhali upazila premises this evening.
The information minister laid a special emphasis on formation of a
commission for trial of the masterminds including Ziaur Rahman who colluded
with the grisly murder to make future generations aware of the true history
and ensure the rule of law.
Dr Hasan said the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu had dreamt of building
a developed state and today’s developed Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea
were less developed than Bangladesh when Bangabandhu was killed on August 15,
1975.
“If Bangabandhu was alive Bangladesh would have been a developed nation
before those countries within 10 to 15 years,” the Minister added.
Dr Hasan, publicity and publication secretary of Bangladesh Awami League
said a vested group in connivance with an international clique and anti-
liberation forces killed Bangabandhu.
He said Bangabandhu could not implement his lifelong dream of “Sonar
Bangla” but the country is heading towards that goal under the leadership of
his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Referring to the demand of building a new Kalurghat Bridge in South
Chattogram the minister assured of taking all out steps to remove
complications if any in constructing the new bridge over the River
Karnaphuli.
Presided over by president of Boalkhali upazila Awami League Nurul Amin
Chowdhury, the meeting was conducted by its acting general secretary
Mokkarram Hossain, while the meeting was addressed, among others, acting
president of AL Chattogram city Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, upazila Chairman
Nurul Amin, AL leaders Rezaul Karim Bablu, Rezaul Karim Raza and S M Jashim
Uddin.