Zia inextricably linked to assassination of Bangabandhu: Hasan

CHATTOGRAM, July 3, 2019 (BSS)-Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today

said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was inextricably involved in the assassination

of Bangabandhu and his family members on August 15, 1975.

“His involvement with the killing of Bangabandhu and his family members

was mirrored in the interviews with foreign television by Colonel Faruque and

Colonel Rashid and it was also clear through the books published after the

gruesome murder”, he said.

The minister was speaking as chief guest at a meeting on “August 15” at

Boalkhali upazila premises this evening.

The information minister laid a special emphasis on formation of a

commission for trial of the masterminds including Ziaur Rahman who colluded

with the grisly murder to make future generations aware of the true history

and ensure the rule of law.

Dr Hasan said the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu had dreamt of building

a developed state and today’s developed Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea

were less developed than Bangladesh when Bangabandhu was killed on August 15,

1975.

“If Bangabandhu was alive Bangladesh would have been a developed nation

before those countries within 10 to 15 years,” the Minister added.

Dr Hasan, publicity and publication secretary of Bangladesh Awami League

said a vested group in connivance with an international clique and anti-

liberation forces killed Bangabandhu.

He said Bangabandhu could not implement his lifelong dream of “Sonar

Bangla” but the country is heading towards that goal under the leadership of

his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Referring to the demand of building a new Kalurghat Bridge in South

Chattogram the minister assured of taking all out steps to remove

complications if any in constructing the new bridge over the River

Karnaphuli.

Presided over by president of Boalkhali upazila Awami League Nurul Amin

Chowdhury, the meeting was conducted by its acting general secretary

Mokkarram Hossain, while the meeting was addressed, among others, acting

president of AL Chattogram city Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, upazila Chairman

Nurul Amin, AL leaders Rezaul Karim Bablu, Rezaul Karim Raza and S M Jashim

Uddin.