Programmes taken to observe National Mourning Day in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Aug 01, 2019 (BSS) – District Administration has taken up
elaborate programmes to observe the National Mourning Day on August 15, the
44th martyrdom anniversary of the Architect of Independence and Father of the
Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the district with due respect.
The day long programmes were adopted at a meeting in presence of leaders of
Bangladesh Awami League and its associate organizations, heads of educational
institutions, representatives from socio-cultural organizations and
journalists of print and electronic media, office sources said.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin presided over the meeting held at the
conference room of the district collectorate building here on Wednesday
afternoon while additional deputy commissioner (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat
moderated the function.
The programmes include hoisting of National flag at half-mast at all
government, semi government, autonomous and private buildings, placing floral
wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bijoystambha
in Gaibandha Pourapark and bringing out mourning procession from there in the
town.
The programmes also include art competition to the children and prize
distribution to the winners at the arrangement of Bangladesh Shishu Academy,
rendering songs, reciting poems by Zila Shilpakala Academy, special doa,
milad mahfil by Islamic Foundation and tabarak distribution to the poor and
discussion on the life and deeds of Bangabandhu.
Different sub committees were also formed to observe the day in the
district with due respect and honor.
DC Abdul Matin in his speeches sought whole hearted cooperation of all to
make the programmes grand success in all the seven upazilas of the district
through active participation of the people from all walks of life.
Besides, district AL and its associate bodies have also chalked out the
elaborate programmes to observe the day on August 15 with due respect and
honor, party sources said.