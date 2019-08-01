Programmes taken to observe National Mourning Day in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Aug 01, 2019 (BSS) – District Administration has taken up

elaborate programmes to observe the National Mourning Day on August 15, the

44th martyrdom anniversary of the Architect of Independence and Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the district with due respect.

The day long programmes were adopted at a meeting in presence of leaders of

Bangladesh Awami League and its associate organizations, heads of educational

institutions, representatives from socio-cultural organizations and

journalists of print and electronic media, office sources said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin presided over the meeting held at the

conference room of the district collectorate building here on Wednesday

afternoon while additional deputy commissioner (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat

moderated the function.

The programmes include hoisting of National flag at half-mast at all

government, semi government, autonomous and private buildings, placing floral

wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bijoystambha

in Gaibandha Pourapark and bringing out mourning procession from there in the

town.

The programmes also include art competition to the children and prize

distribution to the winners at the arrangement of Bangladesh Shishu Academy,

rendering songs, reciting poems by Zila Shilpakala Academy, special doa,

milad mahfil by Islamic Foundation and tabarak distribution to the poor and

discussion on the life and deeds of Bangabandhu.

Different sub committees were also formed to observe the day in the

district with due respect and honor.

DC Abdul Matin in his speeches sought whole hearted cooperation of all to

make the programmes grand success in all the seven upazilas of the district

through active participation of the people from all walks of life.

Besides, district AL and its associate bodies have also chalked out the

elaborate programmes to observe the day on August 15 with due respect and

honor, party sources said.