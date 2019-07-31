Bangladesh v Sri Lanka third ODI scoreboard

COLOMBO, July 31, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Scoreboard of the third one-day
international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium in
Colombo on Wednesday:
Sri Lanka
A. Fernando lbw b Shafiul 6
D. Karunaratne c Mushfiqur b Taijul 46
K. Perera c Mushfiqur b Rubel 42
K. Mendis c Sabbir b Soumya 54
A. Mathews c Mushfiqur b Soumya 87
D. Shanaka c Sabbir b Shafiul 30
S. Jayasuriya c Tamim b Shafiul 13
W. Hasaranga not out 12
A. Dananjaya c Sabbir b Soumya 0
K. Rajitha not out 0
Extras (w4) 4
Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 294
Did not bat: L. Kumara
Fall of wickets: 1-13 (A. Fernando), 2-96 (D. Karunaratne), 3-98 (K.
Perera), 4-199 (Mendis), 5-251 (Shanaka), 6-280 (Jayasuriya), 7-284 (Mathews),
8-284 (Dananjaya)
Bowling: Shafiul 10-2-68-3(w1), Rubel 9-1-55-1(w1), Taijul 10-1-34-1,
Mehidy 9-0-59-0, Soumya 9-0-56-3(w1), Mahmudullah 3-0-22-0 (w1)
Bangladesh
Anamul Haque c Fernando b Rajitha 14
Tamim Iqbal c Perera b Rajitha 2
Soumya Sarkar b Dananjaya 69
Mushfiqur Rahim c Mendis b Shanaka 10
Mohammad Mithun c Kumara b Shanaka 4
Mahmudullah Riyad c Perera b Shanaka 9
Sabbir Rahman c sub b Kumara 7
Mehidy Hasan c sub b Kumara 8
Taijul Islam not out 39
Shafiul Islam c Perera b Hasaranga 1
Rubel Hossain run out 2
Extras (lb 2, w5) 7
Total (all out ; 36 overs) 172
Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Tamim), 2-29 (Anamul), 3-46 (Mushfiqur), 4-60
(Mithun), 5-83 (Mahmudullah), 6-105 (Sabbir), 7-117 (Mehidy), 8-143 (Soumya),
9-149 (Shafiul), 10-172 ( Rubel)
Bowling: Jayasuria 6-0-40-0, Rajitha 5-0-17-2 (w3), Dananjaya 10-0-44-1,
Shanaka 6-0-27-3 (w2), Hasaranga 3.5-1-16-1, Kumara 5-0-26-2
Result: Sri Lanka won by 122 runs
Series result: Sri Lanka won series 3-0
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI), Nitin Menon (IND)
TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (SA)
Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)