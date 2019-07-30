Press council expresses concern over spread of rumour

DHAKA, July 30, 2019 (BSS) – Expressing concern over the spread of rumours about child lifters and other issues, Bangladesh Press Council today said a vested quarter is trying to create anarchy across the country and gaining malicious interest with the falsehood.

Conspirators are using these rumours to create anarchy in the society aiming at hindering the development process and the image of the country, said a press release of the press council. Moreover, some print media are printing exaggerated news which is creating panic among the people.

Bangladesh Press Council requested the print media not to pay any attention to any personal comment or views shared in the social media regarding the present situation of the country.