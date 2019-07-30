DU VC elected ACU Council Member

DHAKA, July 30, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC)

Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman was elected Council Member of the Association

of Commonwealth Universities (ACU).

UK based ACU made this announcement on Monday, said a DU press release

today.

Five more renowned academics of the world were also elected Council Member

of ACU.

They are – Prof Sampath Amaratunge of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura

of Sri Lanka, Prof Amanda Broderick of the University of East London of UK,

Prof Franco Gandolfi of the Manipal International University of Malaysia, Dr

Rhonda L Lenton of the York University of Canada and Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

of the University of Cape Town of South Africa.

President and Principal of Kings College London Prof Edward Byrne AC and

Vice-Chancellor of Durham University of UK Prof Stuart Corbridge were elected

new Chair and Honorary Treasurer of the ACU respectively.