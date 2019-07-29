Bengalis achieved self-rule because of Bangabandhu: Dr Hasan

DHAKA, July 29, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the Bengali nation achieved self-rule through establishing a nation state under the leadership of Bangabandhu.

“We [the Bengalis] had never been independent …ultimately the Bengalis achieved the right of self-rule through establishing a Bengali-majority sovereign state led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, “said the minister while inaugurating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Research Center at Northern University at Banani in the city.

Before foundation of a Bengali-majority state, he said the Bengalis were always ruled by others, adding that “We always feel proud for Nawab Siraj-ud Dowla as he was the last independent Nawab of Bengal.”

Chaired by Dr Abu Yousuf M Abdullah, president of the Northern University Trustee Board, the meeting also addressed, among others, by Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr Moshiur Rahman, Director General of the Bangla Academy Habibullah Siraji and Northern University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Anwar Hossain.