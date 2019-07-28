Tamim won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka

DHAKA, July 28, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh stand in captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Satdium on Sunday.

The match is crucial for the Tigers to stay alive in the three-match series as the Sri Lanka won the first match by 91 runs to give their fast bowler Lasith Malinga a befitting farewell.

Bangladesh made one change from the previous squad in the match, bringing in left-arm spinner Taijul Islam in the place of fast bowler Rubel Hossain.

It will be Taijul’s first ODI after almost three years, having played his last game against Afghanistan in September, 2016.

Sri Lanka meanwhile brought up two changes from the squad of the first match.

Akila Dananjaya and Isuru Udana replaced Thisara Perera and Lasith Malinga, who retired from ODI cricket after the first ODI against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(captain), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(captain), Kusal Perera(wicket-keeper), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Kumara.

Umpires: Lyndon Hannibal, Sri Lanka; Marias Erasmus, South Africa.

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon, India.

Match Referee: Chris Broad, England.