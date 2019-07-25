Farmers to get fertilizer, seeds to cope with floods: Razzaque

DHAKA, July 25, 2019 (BSS) – Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque today said fertilizers and seeds will be provided free of cost to farmers in the flood-hit areas to help them cope with the possible losses due to floods.

He said an allocation of Taka 120 crore has been made in this regard, according to an official handout.

The minister said this replying to questions of journalists about the current flood situation after attending a meeting at the secretariat here.

Earlier, a three-member delegation led by South Asian Regional Coordinator of International Potato Center (CIP) Dr U.S. Singh met the agricultural minister.

Former director general of Department of Agricultural Extension Dr M A Bari and Bangladesh Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Professor Lutful Hasan were delegation members.

Dr U.S. Singh said CIP wanted to set up a potato center in Bangladesh and it will extend technical support in this regard.

The agriculture minister sought cooperation for setting up an international potato centre in Bangladesh for creating export opportunities through processing and innovation of varieties of potato.

Razzaque said around 30 varieties of potato are being cultivated extensively in some districts of the country due to favorable weather and fertile soil.

The potato production was 30 lakh metric tons more than the country’s demand in the last year, he added.

Besides, nutritious sweet potato is being cultivated in the country, he said adding that potato is in the fourth position in terms of production in Bangladesh after rice, wheat and maize.