‘Nagad’ free account opening service at GPO

DHAKA, July 23, 2019 (BSS) – On the occasion of National Public Administration Day-2019, the postal department today organized a programme facilitating people to open ‘Nagad’ account free of cost at General Post Office (GPO) in the city.

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the programme on the GPO premises by releasing pigeons and balloons.

Post and Telecommunication Division Secretary Ashoke Kumar Biswas and Bangladesh Post Office (BPO) Director General S S Bhadra were present on the occasion.

‘Nagad’ is a venture by the Bangladesh Post Office that facilitates the day-to-day financial transaction needs of the people through Digital Financial Service (DFS).